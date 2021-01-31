Government to boost morale by replacing Wednesdays with Happy Days

Barely known, barely understood, Culture Secretary and crisp eating parrot, Oliver Dowden has announced a jolly spiffingly tremendous incentive to cheer everyone up.

‘I’m pleased to announce that from next Tuesday the government mothership is scrapping Wednesdays. That means the first three days of the week will now run as follows: Monday, Tuesday, Happy Days.’

‘The Great British public has, as everyone knows, conspired to bring this unsightly doom and gloom pandemic thing down on their great British heads, by failing to give their undivided attention to confusing government rules and misinformation.

So I thought it would be a top hole idea to break up the working week with a Happy Days day slap bang in the middle of it.

I’ve spoken to our leading scientific advisors and up to 0.6% of them back the scheme, although my head of research suggests it could be as many as 0.65%.

Let’s face it, Monday, Tuesday, Happy Days, has a much nicer ring to it than the dismal, drab, dreary, old fashioned Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, instigated by Labour in the 1990s. Both the cabinet and myself have the utmost confidence that this bold and unprecedented move will stop people in the UK being such miserable ungrateful tossers.