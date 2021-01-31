Viking longships, French Men O’War and Spanish galleons seen off Kent

The EU are escalating their sabre-rattling foreign policy as they seek to distract attention from their woefully inept Covid vaccination strategy.

Not satisfied with invading continental-based production factories, roasting non-profit pharmaceutical manufacturers and threatening export embargoes on any domestically produced vaccinations, the 27 nations have mustered their navy flagship vessels to once again set sail and threaten British shores. Their sailors had letters of marque to board and privateer any UK vaccine transport ships they came across, as well as strict orders to be back before dark and not to catch a chill.

As a show-of-strength and a representation of the EU’s preparedness, the demonstration was remarkably effective. After completing a game of whiff-whaff on the Devon shore, Boris Johnson ordered the Queen Elizabeth II aircraft carrier to toddle over and give our little visitors a toot on its big horn, which saw the strange armada turn tail and follow Admiral Van Der Leyen scuttling back to port.

