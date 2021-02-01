A major study led by celebrity social historians Dan Snow, Lucy Worsley and David Olusoga has confirmed that during 1974, there was an exponential rise in martial arts activity in the UK. Dan Snow said, ‘We found that upwards of 93% of the primary and secondary school population were Kung Fu fighting during their break times, and in some cases that carried on in their lessons as well.’

‘It was a fascinating insight into a different world’, said Lucy Worsley, preparing to dress up as Carl Douglas in a special programme that looks at the significance of the UK martial arts movement in the 1970s. However, David Olusoga was less confident, as he pointed out that ‘Some people did not take part in Kung Fu fighting, for a variety of social, economic and health reasons. But we must not allow that to cloud our judgement of this glorious period of British history culminating in millions watching the iconic TV programme Kung Fu on Saturdays throughout the land’.

Dan Snow observed that the rise of martial arts expertise around this time could be a significant factor. He explained that the number of medals won by British athletes at subsequent Olympic Games encouraged the trend away from the traditional British diet to a culture that embraced Chinese takeaway food.