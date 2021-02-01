Plans to educate school children in the basic principles of politics have been widely condemned by someone standing at a bus stop. It is believed the critics’ boyfriend may also have posted something on a social media forum.

Speaking from the bus stop, she said:

‘I don’t see the point in teaching kids in anything at all. They’re fat and lazy and would benefit from a few years of national service. The parents are to blame. I’d shoot the lot of them, but you’re not allowed to say that are you? It’s political correctness gone mad!’

It is hoped political literacy lessons in schools will encourage young people to vote and have a greater awareness of current affairs. However, teachers have questioned if there’s any point teaching politics because all politicians are the same. And anyway, it doesn’t matter who you vote for because they tell you a pack of lies from their snowflake EU pizza parlours on the other side of the world, which is flat by the way. But you’re not allowed to say that are you?

Earlier, servers at Twitter and Facebook burst into flames following a record-breaking surge in online activity. Firefighters rushed to the scene but were forced back by people throwing stones. So-called scientists have insisted fire is very real and can harm you. But they would say that, wouldn’t they?

But you’re not allowed to say that.