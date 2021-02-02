Boris: ‘Reports of snow chaos greatly exaggerated’

With moderate to heavy snowfall being reported around the UK in almost every region but London and the South, with falls of up to twelve inches forecast in places, an upbeat Boris Johnson has been quick to play down the risk to the public.

Speaking to reporters outside No. 10 he said: ‘I don’t see this as an issue. If you ask me it’s a trumped-up story by the media. Look around you. The pavements and roads here in the capital are completely clear. Jolly well dashed if I know what all the fuss is about.’

‘But just let me assure everyone of this. Should we hear even a rumour of so much as a single snowflake falling within the Home Counties, then we will, of course, hold an emergency meeting of the COBRA Committee to ensure the great British public is kept safe. After all, this bulldog breed didn’t see off Mr Hitler by getting in all of a doodah over a few droplets of frozen rain.’

‘We have ably demonstrated that whenever the public is in danger, ministers will act and act decisively. If you demand proof, then I suggest you look no further than our world-beating stewardship of this beastly global pandemic business.’