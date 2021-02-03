Russian vaccine 92% effective when placed in underpants

The Kremlin has announced its newly developed Sputnik vaccine is 92% effective, but only when sprinkled inside your underpants by a secret agent. President Putin appeared on state news, bare-chested and on horseback, to demonstrate how safe and effective it is.

The UK has ordered ten million pairs of underpants and called thousands of MI5 and MI6 operatives out of retirement. Ironically, many of them live in Russia.

British scientists are urging caution. No one yet knows how effective the vaccine is when used in conjunction with saggy Y-fronts, the underpant of choice for men aged over 65. Initial reports from Italy show it is compatible with thongs and mankinis, and tests on Austrian lederhosen are said to be ‘encouraging but inconclusive.’

Several naturists were arrested today in angry clashes in Parliament Square. Protestors say the vaccine discriminates against the nudist community.

‘We’re just not wearing it,’ said a spokesperson. ‘It’s just another way to have us all microchipped through the backdoor.’