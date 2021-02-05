Government takes action on climate change by setting fire to Cumbria

Remember Boris Johnson declared: “As a country, society, planet, and species, we must take urgent action on climate change”, underlining his commitment by strangling a coal-streaked canary to death onstage.

One year on from his bold performance piece, preparations for November’s COP26 Climate Change Conference are on track to see Britain’s climate change from ‘worryingly warming’ to ‘face-meltingly toasty’ by the time Fairtrade cotton-clad world leaders step from their Airbuses.

“Plans are heating up nicely, but remember, we only have nine months to have the entire country up in flames,” cautioned Robert Jenrick.

“With a smorgasbord of free CFCs for the under-tens, turning the National Parks into open cast mining theme parks, and fracking the sh*t out of every non-blue constituency North of Watford Gap, we’ll be enjoying just desserts of Baked A’Lancashire, and indeed every county from Wiltingshire to the Sweatland Isles.”

“Trying to responsibly redress our ongoing environmental damage – for what, a degree or two?- sounds like a total fag; far easier to light a fire under the issue, turn up the fossil-fuelled boardroom air conditioning for whoever’s letterhead you’re gracing that day, and drive for the big numbers – like 100+ Fahrenheit before breakfast.

“You’re right, however laughable our blind, Victorian, protectionist policies are, I can assure you, this is no joke.”