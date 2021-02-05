Twitter user stayed silent because he had ‘nothing useful to contribute’

It’s a Zen koan: if you don’t tweet, does anybody hear you?

John Davies (37) from Warrington chose not to pile on to a Twitter debate yesterday. We interviewed him to ask: why on earth not? Have you no self-respect?

NB: Could you describe the incident?

John: Yeah, thanks. It was that actor, Laurence something; he was going on about masks and how they’re a form of oppression.

NB: Do you have views on the subject?

John: Of course! Sometimes it’s hard to keep them to 288 characters, so you have to put 1/ at the end of the first tweet and then reply to yourself until you’ve put together something coherent.

NB: But this time you didn’t say anything at all? Weren’t you worried that your opinion might be lost forever?

John: There were thousands of Tweets which said exactly what I was going to say. I thought of ‘liking’ them, to show solidarity, but in the end, I thought ‘he’s just a prat who likes the attention, and my kids need a hug’, so I put my phone down and . . .

NB: Hold on. You put the phone down?

John: Yes

NB: And where is it now?

John: In my hand. I’m talking to you

NB: Oh yes. It’s also a phone. Go on, how did the tweet end?

John: Well, they never really end, do they? Far as I know people are still piling in.

NewsBiscuit tried to contact Laurence Whateverhisnameis for comment, but sadly he was available. One of our researchers is listening to his monologue now. Her ear has started bleeding. This could take some time.