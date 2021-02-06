Excitement as Aung San Suu Kyi relaunches Home Shopping Channel

Hello, fellow savvy shoppers and canny bargain lovers, it’s great to be back on the Deposed Deals Home Shopping Network sofa!

I’ve had a wonderful six years trading on the High Street; well, the 100-room Presidential Palace in Naypyidaw, but it did have its frustrations: I wanted to trade on my trademark charisma, dignity, and dwindling international adulation, but as Min Aung Hlaing and the other totally sweet Generals on the board said, my strengths lay in hawking this one increasingly ineffectual figurehead.

Like my fellow humanitarian, Sir Philip Green, you just know when it’s right to get out of old-fashioned bricks and mortar retailing, which my fantastic team managed with military efficiency, before actually telling me. Luckily as I was being assisted out I managed to grab a wonderful selection of my feature 24-karat self-belief, over-embellished cover-ups, and hard-faced denials, which I can’t wait to foist on you.

Or how about this stunning Nobel Peace Prize, only thoroughly tarnished?

Orders must be placed between 3am-5am over walkie-talkie channel 72. Don’t have one? Grab yourself a bargain: only 10 left in stock, which must go, go, as quickly as possible! Remember to seal all payments in a waterproof envelope before swimming across the lake.

Oh, we have a message from Mima in Mandalay: how do I get such lovely skin? How sweet of you, Mima; well, I put it all down to my trusty old Rohingya-Away. Spritz a little onto your pillow at fairy-story time, and sleep like a baby, untroubled by the screaming of displaced, persecuted minorities that should haunt your dreams.