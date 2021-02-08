Makers of Oral B products insist there are no Oral A products

Proctor and Gamble, manufacturers of the Oral B range of dental products, today issued a firm denial that they manufacture a secret range of Oral A products. P&G spokesperson Helga Schmidt said, ‘There has been a misunderstanding here that we are keen to correct. Oral B products are not the cheaper, more inferior version of Oral A products. There is no Oral A toothpaste, tooth brush or mouth wash. We think the error has arisen from social media influencers spreading an unfounded rumour that Oral A products are only available to A list celebrities, when in fact no such products exist.’

‘It does not make sense that A list celebrities would be given a product called Oral B,’ said Victoria Nichols, a Dubai based social media influencer. ‘I have contacted P&G offering to promote their Oral A products, but they say they don’t have any. But then, they would say that, wouldn’t they?’

In a related development the manufacturers of Preparation H have also denied that there are seven other categories of their product.

