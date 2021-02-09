His Excellency the Khalifa Al Nahyan of the UAE has announced the successful launch of Cattleprod-1, the emirate’s first space probe. After a torturous countdown the probe delivered a payload of electricity to the genitals of an orbiting political dissident.

Human rights activists have criticised UK firms for exporting cattle prods to the UAE, but manufacturers say they are an essential component in space craft. Last year UK manufacturers exported £100 million worth of Michael Bublé albums to the emirates and it is feared some of them may have been used to torture political prisoners.

Cattleprod-1 is due to continue its journey to Mars where it will search for oil, gold plated Ferraris, and some prime real estate.