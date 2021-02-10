Trump replaces lawyer with cat

Screenshot 2021-02-10 at 13.58.55

After a lacklustre performance by Bruce Castor, Donald Trump has announced another change to his legal team. Initially Mr Trump had approached Rod Ponton who’s Zoom filter had made him look like a cat, but after Mr Ponton explained that he wasn’t a real cat and, crucially, demanded up front payment, Mr Trump abruptly turned to “Mr Tiddles” who has a certain reputation in the Florida area.

“I had a great meeting with Mr Tiddles.”, said Mr Trump, “And I agree with lot of top people who say’s he’s got a very sharp mind. I sure wish I could lick myself like he can; I wouldn’t leave the house.”

Share this story...

Posted: Feb 10th, 2021 by

Click for more article by ..

More Stories about: News In Brief

Click for full archive for 'News In Brief'

© 2021 NewsBiscuit | Powered by Deluxe Corporation | Stories (RSS) | T & C | Privacy | Disclaimer