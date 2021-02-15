Geordie considers putting on thicker t-shirt

With most of Britain shivering in a prolonged spell of sub zero temperatures a man from Newcastle has reportedly considered putting on a slightly thicker t-shirt.

As commuters struggled with icy roads and parts of the country remained covered in snow Wayne Riley, a proud geordie, briefly wondered whether he would be warm enough going out in his Newcastle United shirt.

‘I needed to pop to the shops for some Newcastle Brown Ale and I saw that it was minus seven outside, which is apparently considered a bit on the chilly side.’ said Riley, ‘Obviously I don’t own a coat or a jumper but I do have a thick t-shirt that I bought for a trip to the Arctic circle a few years back.’

After thinking it over for a good few seconds Wayne decided not to be soft and set off on the two mile walk to the shop in his football shirt, shorts and flip-flops.