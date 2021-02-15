Johnson sets out timetable for U-turns

The Prime-minister has set out a clear timetable for forthcoming U-turns.

‘We plan to change our minds about schools opening on the evening of the 7th March. This gives parents and teachers the shortest time possible to plan for alternatives.

We are in talks with employers and unions about the worst possible time to do the old switcheroo on opening businesses; we have a golden opportunity with Brexit for firms to order goods for a planned reopening, in April. While the goods are delayed in customs, we announce a rethink and the products will uselessly arrive when no-one’s there to receive them.

I’ve booked my hols, so, obviously, I don’t want anyone else there cluttering up the place, so the advice not to go abroad on holiday will stand.’