The government has asked pharmaceutical companies to give better, more impressive and confidence-building names to their drugs. A spokesman said that tocilizumab just sounded like an indigestion remedy and not something that would see off Covid 19.

Other drug names that were criticised as unlikely to command public respect include getuzacab, fitetheflab, shurbuttdab, frumadodgilab, andimacnab, and putitonmitab.