The Sound of Mucus – Covid the Musical

The show will use previously written material in order to tell the story of outbreak. Starring such Broadway hits such as:

The hills are alive with the sound of mucus,

I’m just a lonely self-isolating goatherd,

Oh what a beautiful mourning,

Getting to know ‘flu, getting to know all about ‘flu,

I am reviewing self-isolation,

Who wants to live in AstraZenika?

Stayin’ Alive,

Night Fever,

I know him so unwell,

& Chim chiminiee chim chim atchoo.

Alongside there will be a number of songs sung by well known starts, like Meatloaf singing ‘Bat out of Hunan’ and Alec Baldwin playing the role of Donald Trump who sings ‘I’m gonna bleach that bug right outta my hair’.