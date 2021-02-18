Sturgeon: 5-7 year-olds deemed expendable

The Scottish Government has confirmed that from Monday 22nd February, Scotland’s youngest pupils will return to school in a move that is tantamount to a cull. At a press conference today, an SNP spokeswoman explained: ‘We can use the youngsters as Covid-canaries, so that if they start keeling over, we can extend Lockdown – they’re annoying at that age anyway, and can’t vote for independence, so it’s no loss, really.’

‘It’s like some kind of warped version of Logan’s Run, except we’re getting rid of the young and protecting the elderly. A bit like the housing market’.