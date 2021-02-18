Trouser-press design revolutionised by quarantined Spaniard

hotel-1330850_640

A 54 year old man from Barcelona has executed ‘game-changing’ modifications to a Corby ‘Classic’ trouser-press during an enforced two week lockdown at the Marriot Hotel Heathrow.

Jose Gonziza from Barcelona began dismantling an oak-veneered Mark 2 unit after a zoom call highlighted creases in the groin area of his linen slacks during a call to his elderly mother.

Using parts from a kettle, hairdryer and a small TV set in his room, he was able to achieve what experts have labelled the Holy Grail of steamed pressing. His trousers were said to be so flat that his lower half appears almost two dimensional.

