2nd jab essential, in order to update microchips in 1st jab

This update is regarded as essential in order to fix security vulnerabilities in the embedded software drugs contained in the initial anti-covid vaccinations. It is feared that, otherwise, the microchips health giving medicine might be at risk of contamination by some kind of virus.

All those who have had just one vaccination so far are urged to wear masks, keep their computers and smart phones at east 2 metres away from any other device, even when outdoors. Not to use them in pubs, cafes and restaurants or any other crowded place, and not to open any links in emails sent from viruses which they do not recognise.

A Health Official explained ‘We’ve setup vaccination centres where people can take their computers to be vaccinated, starting with computers which are more than 8 years old, which are the most susceptible to the corruption of the software in the microchips, which are absolutely not and never have been embedded in the vaccinations.’

She confirmed: ‘There is nothing to worry about, now please roll up your sleeve, install updates and restart Windows’.