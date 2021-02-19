Got a fairly small or unimportant fire? Call 202

The Fire Brigade has today launched a new non-emergency money-saving service. Follow this simple guide to determining whether your household blaze or head-in-railings incident is suitable for a less-than-immediate response.
When should I call 202?
When you have a fairly small fire that hasn’t killed anyone or caused you too much trouble so far. For example:
- If coal has fallen onto the hearth rug and your husband is having difficulty putting the flames out.
- Your chip pan is on fire and less than half of the kitchen blind is currently in flames.
- Any of your friends or family have spontaneously combusted.
- A kitten is stuck in a very small shrub or bonsai.
- You, or somebody you know, is an arsonist.