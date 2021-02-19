Got a fairly small or unimportant fire? Call 202

The Fire Brigade has today launched a new non-emergency money-saving service. Follow this simple guide to determining whether your household blaze or head-in-railings incident is suitable for a less-than-immediate response.

When should I call 202?

When you have a fairly small fire that hasn’t killed anyone or caused you too much trouble so far. For example:

If coal has fallen onto the hearth rug and your husband is having difficulty putting the flames out.

Your chip pan is on fire and less than half of the kitchen blind is currently in flames.

Any of your friends or family have spontaneously combusted.

A kitten is stuck in a very small shrub or bonsai.

You, or somebody you know, is an arsonist.