Imperial College study: Summer Godzilla attack ‘likely’

Imperial College have blamed a modelling error after their latest predictions for Coronavirus case numbers stated the UK remained at risk of Godzilla Attack in the Summer.

Initially tasked with estimating NHS admissions during the vaccine rollout, the institution reported that while a median estimate of 200 cases per day was most likely, outliers included the rising of the fictional giant lizard from the Atlantic and the obliteration of much of the south of England as he set his sights on London.

The government have taken the simulation seriously and have placed the army on high alert. However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is convinced a chap he met at the Groucho Club can persuade Rodan to come out of retirement and fly over London as a protective measure.