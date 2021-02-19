Melania Trump to be broken up for parts

A leaked memo suggests that all the Melania consort-bots are to be brought in and dismantled.  An unnamed source said that it was only a matter of time.  The glass-faced bot had not been functioning correctly for some time. ‘The talkifying unit has been a particular cause for concern. No-one could understand what she was saying’.

The laboratory in Ares 51 where she was developed will have time to refashion the consort-bot for future public engagements with Playdoh tyrant Donald (Jaysus) Trump when he goes back on the election trail.  A scientist confirmed: ‘It will have more features than the Ivanka II sex-bot, but less alimony’.

 

