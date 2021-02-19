‘Northern know-alls’ to be last cohort vaccinated

The Health Secretary has announced that know it all northerners, who nod, smile and dismissively close their eyes when answering questions, will be the last group to be vaccinated against Coronavirus. The government’s target date for the completion of all immunisation is early June, but the 5000 or so in this group will have to wait until household pets and woodland mammals have been dealt with first.

Geoffrey Horne, a retired 69 year old civil engineer from Catterick wasn’t surprised by the news when interviewed by a local news crew outside his local branch of Lidl. ‘I said to the wife on day one of the lockdown, that I would be one of the last to be vaccinated against 2019-nCoV in early summer of 2021 and that subsequent jabs would be required in order to deal with mutations of the virus which will continue to evolve and lead to…’