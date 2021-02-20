Harry and Megan invite sponsorship for baby names

people-1839564_640

Cash-strapped former Royals, Harry and his wife Megan have announced that they will be seeking to make the naming of their expectant baby a major source of income for the financial year ending 31/3/2022. Companies such as Disney, Deliveroo and Debenhams have all been approached to bid with the highest offer being afforded Christian and middle names of their own choice.

A modern baby can have up to seventeen middle names providing at least one ‘password name’ combines numbers, upper and lower case letters and one of the following symbols ±|_&$*.

Most of the money raised is likely to be swallowed up by the repayment of a ‘soft loan ‘ from Prince Andrew, who provided a payday loan for the refurbishment of Frogmoor Cottage in Windsor where the young couple lived before running away from reality.

