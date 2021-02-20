Ulrika Jonsson ‘still wouldn’t’ with man who says he definitely ‘still would’

In a statement to the press Ulrika Jonsson, the Swedish-British TV presenter confirmed that while she was pleased to learn that John Rawlin, 56, of Sidcup, deemed her to be ‘looking good for her age’ and he definitely ‘still would’, she categorically ‘still wouldn’t’ with him, clarifying further that she never would have or will.

Many women, including Dolly Parton, Carol Vorderman and Helen Mirren, welcomed Ulrika’s statement, adding they hoped this issue had finally been resolved and men’s attention could now focus more on older women’s bodies of work rather than their bodies. However, it is thought the chances of this happening are just as slim as Sir Mick Jagger to stop proving he ‘still can’.

