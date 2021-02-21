Excitement grows as John Lewis prepare to broadcast Christmas advert

With only 312 shopping days left until Christmas, John Lewis is preparing to show its much-anticipated Christmas advert, with Morrisons and Tesco promising to launch theirs next week. According to some sources the John Lewis ad will feature a sad snowman who is befriended by a Brussel sprout.

John Lewis is estimated to have spent £43 million pounds on the sixty second ad, with a voice over by Tom Hardy imitating a mouse. Marks and Spencer has spent a measly £12 million pounds on its seasonal campaign which features a French Santa in a helicopter, airlifting in delicious food to starving British street urchins.

The Morrisons commercial may prove to be controversial. It features a ‘typical’ happy family at Christmas. The grandad will cough and appear to drop dead with his face in the gravy boat. The shocked family are delighted when he sits up and shouts ‘Only kidding! Merry Christmas one and all.’