Cub stripped of toggle and ‘joining in’ award after leaving Scout pack

‘A Cub Scout has been stripped of his “joining in” award and told to hand back his woggle after leaving his local Scout pack,’ announced assistant Scout leader Jason Beesley

The 7 year old was stripped of his activity badge and several other cub titles after giving up his role during bob-a-job week.

‘The cub has told us he will not be returning to the fold to carry out his bob-a-job duties,’ said Mr. Beesley, ’so we had no alternative but to strip him of his titles.’

‘He will no longer be welcome in the scout hut and he will certainly not be joining us in future for a sing-song around the camp fire.’

The cub’s brother said the decision to leave the Scout pack had upset his grandmother very much and he could no longer count upon receiving such a generous helping of jelly and ice cream in future.