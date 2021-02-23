Harry Windsor to be next James Bond

MH

A spokesman for the erstwhile prince stated, “this is the obvious next step for Harry. He’s British, trained in warfare, and is used to meeting large crowds of adoring people. Of course, he’ll have to dye his hair. No-one can accept a ginge as Bond.”

Apparently, Ms Markle is hoping to get the role as his love interest. A role that she has perfected over the past couple of years. Others say that she could play the villain. Again, a role she has developed over the past couple of years.

Palace and Industry insiders are agreed that she should play M. She already has the initial (twice) and is well-practiced in telling Harry what to do.

Share this story...

Posted: Feb 23rd, 2021 by

Click for more article by ..

Tagged: , ,

More Stories about: News In Brief

Click for full archive for 'News In Brief'

© 2021 NewsBiscuit | Powered by Deluxe Corporation | Stories (RSS) | T & C | Privacy | Disclaimer