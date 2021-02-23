Harry Windsor to be next James Bond

A spokesman for the erstwhile prince stated, “this is the obvious next step for Harry. He’s British, trained in warfare, and is used to meeting large crowds of adoring people. Of course, he’ll have to dye his hair. No-one can accept a ginge as Bond.”

Apparently, Ms Markle is hoping to get the role as his love interest. A role that she has perfected over the past couple of years. Others say that she could play the villain. Again, a role she has developed over the past couple of years.

Palace and Industry insiders are agreed that she should play M. She already has the initial (twice) and is well-practiced in telling Harry what to do.