Inquiry into ‘Unelected Power’ of No 10’s Larry the Cat demanded by dog group

Conservative Canine group, Bow-wow, has demanded an extraordinary inquiry into the behind-the-scenes power of Boris Johnson’s Downing Street cat – branding it “pussyism”.

Larry the Cat appears to enjoy huge influence in the hiring-and-firing of No 10 staff and in policy making, the Bow-wow Group says, despite having no formal role.

Now the organisation – which boasts Dog heavyweights such as dalmatians Pongo and Perdita, as well as Wallace’s pooch, Gromit, among its patrons – is calling for an independent inquiry into the influence of the Machiavellian moggie.

“Failure to clarify Larry’s position and authority, and to ensure that the filthy feline is not and cannot take any action in governing the United Kingdom, potentially has huge ramifications for British dogs,” said Rover Rees-Dogg, the Bow-wow Group chairpup.

“Dogmocracy in Britain is and must always be sacred. No animal which shits in a tray in the house should be involved in running our country.”

The call comes as Larry is believed to have played a part in the shock departure of Danger Mouse, the secret agent who has close ties to the Prime Minister.

It has not gone unnoticed that two of Larry’s close friends have recently been appointed to key No. 10 scratching posts. The Cheshire Cat, a Tory stalwart has been attached to Priti Patel’s office, and new Head of Publicity, Blue Peter’s Jason the cat who hosted Larry’s 10th birthday celebrations last week.