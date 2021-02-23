MPs awarded minimum wage

The Parliamentary Standards Authority has given in to pressure from MPs and reduced their salary to a more competitive £8.72 an hour. MPs have been clamouring for years to have their pay slashed, arguing that living below the poverty line increases efficiency and offers MPs the flexibility they crave. Instead of their usual 4 to 5 year contracts, MPs will hang around the tea room hoping to be called to do something.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, who mops corridors and cleans toilets between committee meetings, said: ‘At long last I now have the freedom to choose my own hours. I’ve just been offered a 12 hour filibustering night shift, which is great. The nanny can look after the kids.’

The change comes days after Sir Kier Starmer announced Labour would work with Sports Direct to build a better and fairer society, although he’s still waiting for a call back.