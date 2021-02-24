Population of England already asking Boris ‘are we there yet?’

As with any journey, the kids aren’t interested in the road map. They just want to get to the destination.

They have already been sitting in the back of the motor for a year; they are bored playing with the crap Track and Trace App they were given; and quite a few of them have already been sick.

Dad keeps changing the rules and has threatened to lock them up for ten years. The last resort is for the kids to fight each other and moan ‘Daaaaad. Are we there yet? Uncle Dominic got to Barnard Castle in half a day. Mind you, he still said it rubbish and hardly worth all the fuss it caused.’