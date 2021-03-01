COVID-19 headlining Reading Festival

Festival organisers have confirmed that coronavirus, after a busy world tour, will be on the main stage at Reading and on ‘pretty much everything else’. Although it will be a short appearance, the impact of the concert could last a lifetime – which might be up to a few days.

Fans are looking forward to breathing in the atmosphere and then spending time in hospital. Known for their hit song ‘My Corona’, the band also does a series of Police covers; including ‘Every breath you take, Every sneeze you make’, ‘So Lonely, under House Quarantine’ and ‘Don’t stand so close me – really, Please Don’t’

Said one excited fan of old-school influenza: ‘The great thing about seeing the band, is that you have wonderful sight-lines no matter where you are. In the portaloo, by the breakfast tent – COVID-19 is everywhere. It’s like you can reach out and touch it – without the hand gel. It’s like your own personal concert, with non-stop vomiting and diahorrea– a bit like when Oasis played’.

Coronavirus’ set is usually followed by a standing ovation and then three weeks laying in bed. For those who cannot afford to get tickets, not worry, COVID-19 is coming soon to an arena/bedroom near you.