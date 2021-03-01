Sunak offers a free fish with every vaccine

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has delighted beleaguered British fishermen by offering everyone in the UK a free fish (from British territorial waters only) with their COVID jab. The new ‘Eat Trout to Help Out’ voucher scheme will encourage Brits to eat more fish and stop fishermen going bust, the Government has claimed.

One Devon fisherman said: ‘It’s a thumbs-up for Fishy Rishi’s cod snack! We thought we were screwed. If the virus doesn’t kill us, this Eat Trout to Help Out voucher scheme will help us limp on for a few more weeks. The Brexit dividends just keep on rolling in!’

Nicola Sturgeon and Chris Grayling declined to comment.