Harry delighted at beating The Simpsons in ratings

Prince Harry is said to be very pleased after his much anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey overtook The Simpsons and a 1978 re-run of Columbo in the TV ratings. The CBS Primetime Special still trailed behind The Muppet Show and Murder She Wrote but breaking the top ten was nevertheless a very special occasion and something the former Royal should be very proud of.

‘It’s all about the ratings from now on,’ said TV critic Jason Beesley. ‘If he wants to compete with the likes of Gonzo and The Golden Girls then he’s got to work on his back story.’ When asked if he was proud to beat a dysfunctional cartoon family of halfwits in the TV ratings, the Prince said he bore the Windsors no grudges and blamed the death of his mother for the break-up in their relationship.