Dr Seuss books to be made species-neutral

Following on from its decision to pull six books from circulation due to racially insensitive imagery, Dr Seuss Enterprises has announced that all of its books will be re-written to make the animals more ‘species-inclusive’, in an attempt to avoid future criticism.

“We live in an ever changing world and it is important to act now to eliminate any elements of our books that could be deemed offensive in the future,” a spokesperson for the company said. Well known book titles that will be changed include The Feline in the Hat, Woodland Mammal in Socks,“Yertle the Shelled Reptile and Horton Hears a Sentient Being.

Additionally, the company have replaced all gender pronouns with a picture of a duck, and are considering broadening the professional scope of the author to make him more accessible to children from all walks of life. Future titles will be published under different monikers, including Homeopath Seuss, Plumber Seuss and Unemployed Seuss.