‘Bring a toy to the last day of home-schooling’ greeted with apathy

The nation’s children were not at all excited about the arrangements for yet another celebration of the final day of lessons at home rather than in the classroom. Schools allowed pupils to take a toy or game along for one day only, and relaxed the school uniform rules to permit the students to wear their home clothes, but the kids all said, ‘We’ve been doing that anyway Mum, sorry I mean Miss’.

There was a similar lack of enthusiasm at the opportunity to watch a film together after lunch as the majority of children have spent lockdown working their way through the entire Netflix catalogue, most of YouTube and everything that has ever been on Sky Movies.

There was a little more interest in emulating the traditional setting off of a fire alarm during the final assembly but triggering the smoke alarm by pressing the Test button was considered a bit pathetic in comparison to watching an entire school evacuate the buildings.

Despite the disappointing reaction of pupils to the considerable efforts made by the schools, teachers and parents to recognise the end of home-schooling, Education Minister Gavin Williamson is not disheartened. ‘I would like to express my thanks to everyone involved in celebrating the final chapter of this particularly difficult period’, he said. ‘And I look forward to us doing it all again at the end of the next lockdown.’