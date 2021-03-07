COBRA to meet as terror grips nation over Genesis reunion

Following the news that one-time Prog Rock supergroup Genesis is to reform it has been announced that Boris Johnson is holding an emergency meeting of COBRA as fears grow that it might only be the tip of the iceberg. Prog Rock was thought to be all but eradicated with the emergence of punk in the late 1970s with bands like Focus and ELP banished from the airwaves and concert venues around the world.

An ashen-faced Boris Johnson said, ‘Although we do not wish to alarm the general public, nevertheless we must take immediate and decisive action now to put contingency plans in place in case this worrying threat spreads’. These measure include two weeks’ isolation for anyone who hears a strain of Phil Collins singing ‘Invisible Touch’ on Magic FM. A ban on the wearing of stone-washed jeans with white trainers has also come in with immediate effect.

Meanwhile there have been appeals for people not to heed rumours circulating on social media, suggesting Rick Wakeman has already hired a fifty piece concert orchestra and is planning to revive his solo concept album, The Myths and Legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table performing it on ice at the O2 Arena as soon as next month.

The public is being told to be vigilant and has been asked to inform authorities if anyone is heard playing Tales from Topographic Oceans or anything whatsoever by Van der Graaf Generator. Johnson also cautioned against people being a have-a-go-hero. ‘Under no circumstances should members of the public approach these proggies with their own ghetto blasters blaring Never Mind The Bollocks at high volume,’ he said.