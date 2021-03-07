Tory candidates march to Jarrow demanding jobs

At group of hungry Conservatives have set out on a gruelling 300-mile march from Knightsbridge to Jarrow, protesting at a lack of jobs for public schoolboys. Wearing tweeds and riding boots and led by a City investor playing with his organ, the march has already passed through Windsor, Buckinghamshire and Cambridge.

The Knightsbridge Hunger Marchers have managed to doss down in country hotels by claiming to have flown in from Brazil. They are hoping to raise awareness of the hardships faced by public school boys who have no prospect of getting jobs in gold mining, shipping or real estate investment. The march is led by a banner which reads ‘United we stand, to make a bloody fortune’. A petition will be presented at Jarrow Town Hall, which has been converted into exclusive luxury apartments.