Anglo-Saxon village found on A14 route granted retrospective planning permission

Councillors in Cambridge have welcomed the discovery of an Anglo-Saxon village where the A14 improvements are being made. ‘Obviously the Anglo-Saxons chose the site because it is well located for trunk road traffic and is easily accessible to London by road and rail,’ said a councillor. Retrospective planning approval has been given to the village, which has also been twinned with villages in Belgium, France and Estonia and raised the Council Tax threshold for the dwellings by 6.75%.

‘We’ve had next to no income from this estate in recent years,’ said a treasury officer. ‘The archaeologists suggest that it provided two oxen a year for a while – well that’s going up to 2.25 in April.’ Contractors widening the A14 insist that the development will continue. ‘Who doesn’t want a 70 mph trunk road on their doorstep – literally? Best they keep their oxen off the road though,’ a spokesman said.