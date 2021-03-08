Dido Harding to manage NHS pay review

In an attempt to avoid further arguments over nurses pay, the government has asked Dido Harding to intervene.

‘We’ve allocated £40 billion to Dido to look into ways to keep the pay award to 1% because, honestly, that’s all we can afford,’ said the Prime Minister today.

‘If we need to find another ten or fifteen billion then so be it,’ he added, ‘but that would have to be it – we can’t afford to keep on throwing money at this problem and we honestly can’t see any other way to solve this,’ he said.