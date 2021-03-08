Meghan Markle and Queen to settle their differences on Jeremy Kyle Show

In a surprise move, Channel 5 have revived the Jeremy Kyle Show for a one off special during which it is hoped that the Royal Family would finally settle their differences. However, leaked previews of the show reveal that it has may actually cause an even bigger rift.

Meghan is asked to talk first, setting out to Kyle how the Royals acted ‘like they were born with bloody silver spoon in their mouths’. She had had repeated arguments with Prince Andrew, her husband’s uncle. She claimed his mood was mercurial, swinging between being up and then down – apparently a common trait amongst Dukes of York.

Egged on by the host, tension really begins to rise when Meghan demands that the Prince of Wales should undertake a DNA test to establish that he really is her father-in-law.

The show takes a turn for the worse when Her Majesty the Queen then refuses to continue. She gets out of her chair, which has been specifically designed to look throne-like and tries to approach Meghan, jabbing her finger repeatedly at a tearful Meghan while screaming, “Listen dearie, just don’t piss me off, ok”. The Queen is then calmed down by her entourage including Dickie Arbiter and Piers Morgan who tell her to just leave it and that Meghan “aint worth it”.