Airborne diseases have expressed support for the Swiss referendum victory, on whether women with hats are scary and if everyone wants to catch more Covid. The Swiss People’s Party (SVP) have also promised to ban hospital ventilators for covering your face and warned that the AstraZeneca Vaccine sounds ‘a bit Islam-icky’.

Some have suggested that during a pandemic, now is not the time to ban the burka or niqab, but 52% of Swiss were swayed by the slogan ‘stop extremism, by spreading the flu’. The only exception to the face mask ban will be skiers, but in turn they must pledge their undying loyalty to the Pope and only use skiing equipment blessed by a St. Bernard.

Said the Virus: ‘We welcome today’s result as a symbol of freedom, freedom to spread wherever we want’. The disease also said that hand washing was for terrorists and hand wringing was for liberals. Covid also suggested that the Swiss should encourage more Yodelling, ‘directly into the face of any person you meet’.

An SVP spokeswoman explained: ‘We’re only banning face coverings in public, you’re free to wear a mask at home – we don’t want to inhibit our active Swiss Swingers’ community. We still need to preserve our culture’.