Nurse wins lottery and promises to blow the entire £3.50 at KFC

‘It’s a dream come true’, said assistant deputy junior nurse, Pauline Tennant, of 13, Hancock Terrace, Wolverhampton, after winning the lottery and wishing to remain anonymous.

‘My ovaries practically exploded when I heard the news. Honestly, this is a fantastic reward for working 296-hour shifts in the Covid ICU at my local hospital for the last 12 months and being barely able to afford bog paper.

The claps are all very lovely, but they don’t pay the rent, do they, and they certainly don’t shovel up stomach-churning messes of bodily fluids and excrement. I’m tempted to stop working, but I just love wearing plastic supermarket bags on my feet and one with two small eye-holes cut out on my head.

All my mates are dead jealous, especially those in HR or work in hedge funds or teach organic pilates. They don’t get to wear plastic bags, and there are times when I must admit, I really feel guilty about it.

I can’t wait for the day when the government asks us to pay for working in hospitals, and government ministers can afford top hats again. In the meantime, I think I’m just going to go down the road to KFC and spend! spend! spend!’