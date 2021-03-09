One Dictation: Trump forms boy band with Kim Jong-Un

Donald Trump has made his first big move since leaving the White House – pairing with North Korean supremo Kim Jong-Un to form a boy band.

The former US president dropped the bombshell with a tweet from Pyongyang Road studios where he’s secretly been working with Kim on a launch album.

The pair bonded at the 2018 Singapore summit over their mutual appreciation of Roxette.

The Swedish rocker’s third album Joyride was played on loop during talks over the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula with one source hailing it “the soundtrack to peace”.

But they’ve chosen a version of Renee and Renata’s 1982 chart-topper “Save Your Love” as their breakthrough track.

“Save your nukes, Dear Leader, save your nukes” is already the most downloaded song on Pyongyang music streaming service Despotify despite only being released 10 minutes ago.

One insider at the music studios – now likely to be shot dead despite offering a fairly anodyne comment – said: “Trump was often seen on the campaign trail dancing like a demented chicken to YMCA. And it looks like he’s finally found his Jong Man.

“They’ve called themselves One Dictation but personally I prefer Run DMZ.”