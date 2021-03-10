BBC Launches Attenborough channel

Following the reintroduction of BBC Three, the BBC has announced another new venture – BBC Attenborough. Head of Strategy Michaela Richards said, “BBC Attenborough will be an exciting channel bringing together all the footage of global superstar and sustainability guru David Attenborough. We have enough material from his seventy plus years in broadcasting to present an attractive range of programmes on BBC Attenborough, as well as commissioning new material.”

Highlights for the new channel, which launches on 8th May to coincide with Attenborough’s birthday include:

– Attenborough on Attenborough. Using innovative camera technology, present day Sir David Attenborough interviews a younger Attenborough to gain insight into his life changing philosophy.

– Attenborough in Attleborough. Previously unseen programmes that were cancelled due to the 1974 disruptions caused by the three day week, this is a fascinating insight into Attenborough’s wanderings in the Norfolk market town.

– Attenborough – The This is Your Life Years. It is well known that Sir David has appeared more times on this programme than anyone else and this will be a reprise of his fascinating ambushes by Eamonn Andrews over the years.

– Attenborough – The Desert Island Discs Years. It is well known that Sir David has appeared more times on this programme than anyone else and this will be a reprise of his fascinating ambushes by Roy Plomley and his successors over the years.

– Attenborough – The Parkinson Years. It is well known that Sir David has appeared more times on this programme than anyone else and this will be a reprise of his fascinating ambushes by Michael Parkinson over the years.

– Life on Attenborough. Using innovative new camera technologies, we explore the flora and fauna on the planet’s favourite natural history presenter. What lies in Attenborough’s gut? How has the presence of microscopic organisms inhabiting his safari jacket impacted his mental health? And what terrors does the prostate examination hold for Attenborough?