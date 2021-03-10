Hotel guest demolishes free tea and coffee to “break even” on quarantine stay

A traveller forced to pay almost £2,000 at a quarantine hotel claims to have broken even after ravishing his room’s supply of complimentary tea and coffee.

Chris Andow was hit with the eye-watering bill for a 10-night stay at Best Western Stansted having arrived home from Porto where he bought a set of wooden percussion frogs at a market.

But the astute tourist says he’s got his money’s worth, and more, having polished off at least 500 Scottish biscuit twin-packs and countless Nescafe sachets.

He said: “I rarely shy away from the complimentary room tray but I knew I had to up my game during this 10-day stay.

“I’ve rinsed the lot, including fruit teas, hot chocolates and some kind of nettle infusion. It tasted bloody awful but just kept my eye on the prize.”

Chris will listen to offers from anyone interested in a job lot of disposable shower caps and miniature shoe-shine sponges.