Inevitable second wave of Royal coverage could overwhelm UK, warns Prof Whitty

Professor Chris Whitty has warned another wave of Royal coverage is “inevitable” following Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah.

Whitty told MPs that the UK was likely to once again be overwhelmed by sensationalist tabloid headlines, ill-informed opinion pieces and fiery TV debates in the coming weeks.

“It is more or less inevitable, but the timing is likely to be dictated by whether the palace makes a response and how fast they do so,” he explained. “We are facing some truly tiresome and life sapping days ahead.

He encouraged people to stay away from the TV, radio, newspapers and large parts of the internet for the foreseeable future.

“Get outside, go to the park, meet one friend on a bench and discuss something else, anything else,” he said. “We have to reduce the viewing figures otherwise it will continue and get completely out of control. Community transmission of the bit of the interview where Oprah does the massive pause and then says ‘WHAT????’ is already at dangerous levels.”

“We must protect the overworked staff in the NHS. They work incredibly long hours, putting themselves in danger to help us all. Then when they get home and want to relax, all there is wall-to-wall speculation and arguments about the Royal family.”

Whitty was speaking shortly after ITV revealed that the interview had given it its highest viewing figures for decades.

“Millions of people turned on to Good Morning Britain as news leaked that Piers Morgan had stormed off set when challenged over his views of the interview,” a spokesperson for the channel said. “They wanted to see if the programme was tolerable when he isn’t on it, but unfortunately, he soon returned and figures plummeted shortly afterwards. Thankfully, with his departure we can now test the hypothesis more robustly.”