Builders Of The Earth Condemned For Failing To Clear Construction Site Properly

Following the recent impact of a lump of rock on the Cotswold village of Winchcombe, local residents have been warned of the possibility of further impacts from 4.6 billion-year-old brick-ends, broken scaffolding clamps and half-empty bags of hardened cement.

‘These object may include larger items of detritus, such as a collapsed wheelbarrow or even a broken concrete mixer’ said Professor Robert Dare from the Planetary Building Research Association. ‘But what would be more interesting would be to find traces of organic material from millions of years ago, such as crumbs from sandwich boxes, the odd stale pork pie or even just the dregs from large chipped mugs with broken handles.’

‘However, we would advise checking the dates carefully if anyone finds any ancient copies of the Racing Post or the Daily Mirror’, continued Dare. ‘Despite the editorial content of the latter, many discarded copies are nothing like as ancient as they might appear. Nevertheless we hope that this won’t deter people from looking out for such items. Always bear in mind the motto of our Association: “Can we find it? Yes we can!”.’