‘I wanted to play Hamlet but just couldn’t get the parts,’ says plumber

It is increasingly difficult for plumbers and gas boiler engineers to find decent parts, the acting union Equity has said. Not a single tradesman was nominated for a Golden Globe this year, leading to concerns that plumbers and electricians are being discriminated against. Equity says washing machine engineers have been most affected.

Dave Higgin, a BAFTA nominated plumber from Basingstoke, had hoped to pick up a part in a play at the Old Vic but was told Shakespeare wasn’t making them anymore. He said: ‘I was gutted. Critics praised my last performance when I said I’d be around to finish the job next Tuesday. They said I was utterly convincing.’

The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art has offered to recruit more Daves. The first plumber named Dave will join the academy this summer. Or possibly the autumn because he‘s already got a job on. Put the kettle on darlin.