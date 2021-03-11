“Our voice is not being heard”, says Thing lobbying group across 140 media sites

A group lobbying for a Thing has used Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, Pinterest, Snapchat, Discord, Steam and Amazon product reviews to air its grievance that there is ‘just no way of us getting our message across these days’.

“We are ignored by the mainstream media” said a Thing spokesperson in a BBC interview, published immediately and picked up by Reuters, ITN, MSNBC, Channel 4, Fox, Al Jazeera, Channel 5, Dave, QVC and Talking Pictures TV.

The Thing is thought to be a thing for many young adults – but it remains unclear what the Thing is. “The Thing? It’s the Thing!” said the Thing spokesperson. “All we want is to be understood and respected, although some cash would be nice. Oh, and for anyone not explicitly pro-Thing to be labelled as anti-Thing and banished from the earth.”

When it was pointed out that many people had heard about the Thing but had no strong opinions on it either way, pro-Thing activists hacked online dictionaries to redefine ‘heard’ as ‘completely agreed with, and wholeheartedly supported to the exclusion of whatever else is going on in the world.’

A government spokesperson replied ‘The youth of today don’t understand that their culturally-defining Thing is not as important as our Thing was when we were their age. Now our Thing, that was a Thing.’